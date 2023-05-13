One thing Carlee Whitis loved to do was sing. Another was to reach out to those around her as a friend.
“Her passion was music,” said Carlee’s mother Dana Whitis, “and she influenced a lot of kids.”
What better way then to remember her life than to help those who walk the same school hallways that Carlee did — and share the same love of song?
Under the name CW Teen Mission, a non-profit entity created by Carlee’s loved ones in her memory, two Pulaski County High School students were recently awarded $500 scholarships to help advance their education as they grow up into adults.
That’s something, tragically, that Carlee didn’t get to do. In July of 2021, 19-year-old Carlee and her boyfriend Ethan Carter were seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck that took place at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 70.
Carlee eventually succumbed to her injuries, but her passing led to an increased push to make that intersection safer, and the Eubank community would come to see its preferred solution of a traffic light finally put in place in January of 2022.
Another result of that tragedy was the founding of CW Teen Mission — the “CW” standing for both “Christian Walk” and Carlee Whitis.
Whitis said it was the vision of her friend Penny Rizenbergs of Russell County to create the scholarship.
“Carlee had been a big part of our lives ever since she was born; we spent a lot of time together,” said Rizenbergs. “I was just thinking ... what can we do to honor Carlee that’s more than just a temporary thing? Something that will last a little longer and touch people closer to her and help somebody? ... I thought (the scholarship) would be something that would please Carlee.”
The scholarship, for which a golf scramble is held to raise funds in addition to donations made, is for Pulaski County High School seniors who are in the choir at the school.
The first scholarship was given out in May of 2022, to Pulaski County High School student Parker Sellers. A year later, two other students would benefit — PCHS seniors Kannon Cundiff and Elizabeth Dalton.
The presentation was made at the PCHS choir concert in late April.
Students submit essays about themselves to be eligible for the scholarship; Dana Whitis said that their committee reviewed the two essays submitted and felt they couldn’t give the scholarship to just one.
“They were both really, really good and they met the criteria that we expect from the essays,” said Whitis. “So our board voted to give each of them the $500. We can’t do that every year but this year we felt that the essays were both (deserving).”
Both seniors talked about Carlee and their own relationships with her and the impact she had on their lives, something that has been a focus in the early goings of the scholarship. Whitis acknowledged in that in the future, that focus may shift, as students become eligible who didn’t get to know Carlee.
“(PCHS choir director) Meredith Braun was the one who helped me come up with the qualifications for the essay,” said Rizenbergs. “Now we’re getting into a group of students where they don’t know Carlee as much as some of the ones who have been there the last couple of years. ... (The essay) doesn’t necessarily have to be about Carlee, we just want them to know what Carlee stood for and why we do the scholarship in her name.”
Rizenbergs was pleased that the scholarship presentation was able continue for a second year.
“It means a great deal to me because Carlee meant a great deal to me,” said Rizenbergs. “This is just something that I felt came from the Lord, to keep her name alive in an area of something she loved and to help other students who are doing something that she loved to do.”
