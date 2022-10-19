Is he the best wide receiver in the state of Kentucky?
Folks from the Lexington or Louisville markets, or coaches and media members from northern or western Kentucky who haven't seen him play yet may disagree, but his numbers certainly make the argument for him that he indeed, is the top dog in the Bluegrass state when it comes to catching the football.
Yes, Chandler Godby -- a Second Team All-State selection last year as a junior -- has certainly followed that up in 2022 with not only First-Team All-State numbers, but heck, one could make an argument for Godby that he should be considered for Kentucky's Mr. Football this season.
That's just how impressive the young man has been.
Last season as a junior, Godby had an outstanding season, with 75 catches for 1,061 yards and 15 touchdown receptions.
That was last year.
This season -- in only nine games -- the PC senior has hauled in 72 catches for 1,307 yards, to go along with 23 touchdowns.
After hauling in three TD receptions last week in the Maroons thrilling, 35-29 victory at Bell County, Godby tied PC's all-time great -- Jake Johnson -- with the most TD catches in a single season at Pulaski County with 23.
That means he's only one TD catch away from holding that record at Pulaski County High School all by himself.
When you're breaking records that belong to Jake Johnson -- statistically the greatest wide receiver to ever play high school football in Kentucky (look up the stats for yourself on the KHSAA's website) -- you are a very special football player indeed.
