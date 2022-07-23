The Pulaski County Fair will end tonight so head to the County this evening. While visiting the fair be sure to enjoy the displays of our 4H Children in the county and the open division of the fair that is open to everyone.
The following persons were winners in the Open Class Division. Rebecca Williams won blue ribbons for her biscuits, corn bread, and favorite cookie. Lila Shepperd’s brownies, canned jelly, and dill pickles earned blue ribbons. Leona Floyd received blue ribbons for her canned tomato juice, green beans, sweet pickles Check with Gayle Davis for the blue ribbons for her apple butter, relish, and salsa. Maudean Beaty’s candy captured the blue ribbon. The Joe and Stephanie Prewitt won blue ribbons for their tomatoes. Lila Shepperd’s fresh pickling cucumbers and green beans won in the Fresh Vegetables category. Mrs. Shepperd also had the largest tomato entered in the fair weighing 2 pounds.
Blue ribbons in the Needlework Category included Gayle Davis, Janet Duncan, Janice Hatfield, Suzanne Hawks, and Cassandra Hurst. In the Painting and Drawing competition blue ribbon winners included Cheryl Adelmeyer, Gayle Davis, Erica Spurgeon and Rebecca Williams. Photography always has several entries with the first-place winners including Janice Hatfield and Debbie Peppers,
Tia Murphy’s beautiful baskets won in two division and Marie Richardson’s rag doll won a blue ribbon. In the wood produce area, Wendell Shepperd’s was the winner. Maudean Beaty, Charlotte Brence, Debbie Peppers and Lila Shepperd won in the fresh flower and other floral decorations. Debbie Peppers won in the scrapbooking area and the apparel department. Ann Hall who has an art for paper quilling won the blue ribbon in the crafts category.
