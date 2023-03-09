On Feb. 7 in the State of the Union, President Biden stated that we’ll soon end the public health emergency as it relates to COVID-19. Some might call the phase we’re in our “post-pandemic” era, but one thing is certain: the way we approach work has drastically changed from pre-pandemic times. We’re emerging from a year when nearly 50 million people willingly walked away from their jobs; a year deemed the ‘real’ Great Resignation. For many, the sudden spur to leave was rooted in the desire for an overall career change, more growth opportunities, and fair pay and benefits. So, where are we now when it comes to life in the workforce? And where are we headed?
Kentucky’s workforce and the skills gap
According to a 2021 report, Kentucky’s workforce crisis is more than 20 years in the making with only 48% of Kentuckians having skills beyond a high school diploma. The same report notes that there are generally 90,000 to 100,000 open jobs throughout the state. The gap between the expertise and knowledge that companies require and the skills potential candidates have is known as a skills gap. Unfortunately workforce participation in Kentucky has been a struggle in recent years. In fact, the percentage of Kentucky’s adult population that is not working or actively looking for work has steadily been increasing.
In November 2022, the Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy & Research released a report that called for a statewide strategy to increase workforce participation, with a proposed goal of adding 130,000 new workers by 2027. A strong workforce in the Commonwealth ultimately equates to a strong economy. The challenge is how to achieve that goal while companies are working to future-proof their organizations with strategies that retain and upskill talent.
Continuous collaboration between employers and education institutions
Companies across the nation will ultimately suffer if their employees don’t have the skills to do their jobs well. It’s critical that leadership within companies prioritize ways for employees to skill up and attain the education necessary to not only benefit the company, but to grow themselves. A constant hurdle for learners — adult learners in particular — is finding flexible and affordable educational pathways.
According to EducationData.org, the average cost of college for students nationwide is over $35,000 per year, making it nearly impossible for some to even entertain the idea of pursuing post secondary education. One way to ensure that employees have the opportunity to skill up, while also taking into consideration that many full-time workers have families and time constraints outside of work, is for organizations to partner with higher education institutions. Partnerships like this ultimately enhance the lives of employees, lending to a higher percentage of those willing to work and thrive while doing so.
When companies are actively engaged in opportunities that allow their employees to skill up, it falls under learning and development, or L&D for short. One major benefit of L&D is that it helps combat burnout that’s often caused by a lack of a clear pathway to growth. Since cost is still a huge barrier for many when it comes to pursuing college, tuition support is one L&D offering that can ensure staff feel supported and encouraged to be a growing part of an organization.
One example of a recent collaboration between an employer and higher education institution was when the KFC Foundation partnered with WGU, an online university, to offer 100% tuition coverage to KFC restaurant employees. Affordable and accessible education opportunities like this can, and will, boost Kentucky’s workforce by upskilling workers and retaining talent.
I’ve worked in higher education for more than 20 years, and no matter the age or life circumstances, everyone deserves accessible pathways to upward mobility. Partnerships like the one with the KFC Foundation prove that it’s possible to help strengthen the state’s workforce through education resources. I look forward to hearing more stories of educational access in Kentucky where prospective students can learn and advance.
Alison Bell has more than 20 years of higher education leadership experience and is the Regional Vice President of Western Governors University, overseeing Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky.
