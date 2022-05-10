Gulsom Esmaelzade, 35, right, sits with her sisters, Shoriya Esmaelzade, 34, left, and Susan Esmaelzade, 28, in a hotel room where Susan sleeps, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in San Diego. The family has been shuttled among hotel rooms in the San Diego area since January, after spending three months at a New Jersey military base. "We don't have anything back at home in Afghanistan and here we also don't have any future," said Gulsom. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)