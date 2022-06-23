An entryway to Everett Middle School is seen Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in San Francisco. The first week of school was supposed to mark a triumphant return to classrooms at Everett after more than a year of distance learning. But as computer science teacher Yesi Castro-Mitchell welcomed a class of sixth graders last fall, she says a student started punching her, again and again. Across America one of the most difficult academic years in modern history was also one of the most violent, educators and experts say. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)