Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.