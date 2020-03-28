When it was mandated by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear that churches should not hold services in the fear of spreading the Coronavirus, many were concerned about the social and spiritual ramifications of this necessary health-related social distancing.
One of those was Pastor Joe Altman of the local The Bridge Community Fellowship.
“I had some anxiety about not being able to speak to my congregation,” Altman admitted. “How was I going to reach out to my congregation and share the word of God without getting together as a group?”
And while many of the local churches were opting to live stream their services via social media, Altman’s small church was not yet equipped to provide that kind of media services to his modest 100-member fold.
“One day I saw where a church in Lexington was conducting a drive-in service in their parking lot,” Altman explained. “I thought that was great, and maybe that was something we could do.”
So the small Somerset non-denominational church made the commitment to purchase a microphone and an FM transmitter for their outdoor services. Within minutes, Atman had spread the word about The Bridge’s Drive-In services set for Sunday, March 22.
Altman was excited about getting his congregation together for services and still be able to adhere to the mandated safe social distancing. However, he was concerned about what kind of turnout he might have, if any.
On that brisk spring Sunday morning, Pastor Joe Altman stood anxiously on the front porch of his small church. One by one, cars started pulling into The Bridge’s parking lot, located on Browning Road. Each car, truck, van, and SUV that pulled into the lot, uniformly parked in straight rows with ample space between each vehicle.
By the time the Sunday morning services were to begin at 10:30 a.m., a total of 50 cars were neatly line up in three ‘asphalt pew’ rows facing the small spiritual metal building.
“This was probably one of the largest turnouts we’ve have had all year,” church member Tim Eaton exclaimed. “We had well over 145 people in attendance in that first drive-in service. It was great.”
Sunday’s Bridge Drive-in congregation, that day, was made up of adults, their children and a few dogs.
“I told everyone they could dress up for the service or they could just come in their pajamas,” Altman laughed. “We even had two dogs in the congregation, which was a first for me.”
It was a unique service, and it took Brother Altman a while to get use to his new preaching environment. Donned in a heavy black overcoat, Pastor Altman was now facing a sea of headlights and front bumpers instead of familiar faces.
“It was different preaching to people when you could not see their faces,” Altman stated. “I have always been able to take cues from the looks of the faces in the congregation.”
The other problem Altman faced was the level of his voice while trying to preach to a wide outdoor parking lot instead of a small confined indoor sanctuary.
“I first stated shouting like I was speaking at a political rally,” Altman laughed. “A few members texted me and said I was too loud, so I began to talk in my normal voice.”
But once Brother Altman adjusted to his new outdoor settings, he settled into his sermon from Psalm 46. And it was during Altman’s sermon about how ‘Help in difficult times comes from the Lord’ that he asked for an ‘Amen’ - but not in the traditional sense.
“I asked ‘Can I get an Amen by honking your horn’,” Altman explained. “That was great when all these horns started honking, and I was later told by many that they let their children honk the horns when I asked for an Amen.”
Besides the ‘Amen horn honking’, The Bridge outdoor services had several other unique features designed to adhere to the mandated social distancing.
“During offering, we asked for the cars that wanted to give offering to turn on their yellow caution flashers, “Altman stated, “and we then came around with metal baskets, with 20-inch handles, to take up offerings without ever getting close to anyone.”
For the music, songs were played off a CD and everyone was asked to sing along in the confines of their individual cars. Also, the weekly church bulletin was posted digitally on the church’s Facebook page, so that the congregation could read along on their digital devices while at the outdoor service.
After The Bridge’s initial drive-in service a lot of Joe Altman’s anxieties were relieved.
“I thought the service went great and it was good to get everyone together and still adhere to the social distancing guidelines,” Altman stated. “I feel in tough times, like we are facing now, it is even more important to share God’s Word.”
This Sunday, Joe Altman - who has served the local church since its opening in 2015 - will share God’s Word again in the parking lot of the Bridge Community Fellowship. Altman’s readings will come from Genesis 37 in a message entitled, “You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good.”
Honk if I can get an Amen.
