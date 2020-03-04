A dispute starting over a scheduling conflict has prompted the parents of a former Southwestern High School (SWHS) cheerleader to file a federal civil suit.
Heidi Weatherly and Tommie Weatherly filed suit in January with the U.S. District Court at London on behalf of their minor child against the Pulaski County Board of Education, Superintendent Patrick Richardson, SWHS Principal Danita Ellis, SWHS Athletic Director Alex Eaton and SWHS Cheer Coach Britani Shoemaker.
According to the complaint, the family is claiming that school officials violated the minor's First Amendment rights (freedom of religion and speech), the Kentucky Restoration of Religious Freedom Act and Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972 (freedom from sex discrimination).
The minor plaintiff joined the Southwestern's cheer team as a freshman. Among the allegations in the complaint are that Coach Shoemaker and subsequently her superiors violated the minor plaintiff's freedom to practice religion.
In August of 2018, the suit states, the student committed to participate in a contemporary Christian concert scheduled for that November 4 at the Eastern Kentucky Center for the Arts in Richmond. The student learned of a scheduling conflict when given a new cheer schedule that included a Pulaski County Youth Football League performance the same day as the concert. Coach Shoemaker, according to the complaint, removed the student — referred to as H.W. — from the cheer routine at the next practice. The Weatherlys understood and believed that Coach Shoemaker intended H.W.' s removal from the cheer routine would span the duration of the entire 2018-2019 cheer season.
The mother then contacted Eaton, who advised her that H.W. would be suspended for two performances if she didn't perform at the cheer event on November 4. Ms. Weatherly then contacted Principal Ellis, who unsuccessfully attempted to mediate the situation, according to the complaint.
Though the student attended the cheer event after her reporting time to the concert was pushed back, the Weatherlys claim that she was prohibited from participating in the cheer — as well as subsequent events and practices. In December, Mr. Weatherly spoke with Supt. Richardson not only about his concerns for his child but generally about "irregularities, rule violations and other problems" with the SWHS cheer program.
One of those issues involved "unequal treatment of the female student/athletes by charging students money for participation and coaching against KHSAA Bylaws," the complaint asserts, adding Richardson failed to take "remedial action" for any of the issues beyond admitting that the school would self-report "dead period violations" to the KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletics Association).
On January 15, 2019, the lawsuit claims that Shoemaker and Eaton removed the student from the cheer team in retaliation for H.W.'s exercising her religious beliefs as well as her parent's exercising free speech. Though Richardson called for the parents to meet with school officials on January 22, a resolution was not reached. When the minor attempted to rejoin the team for the 2019-20 school year, Eaton advised Mr. Weatherly that the team had been selected based on tryouts held the previous spring.
"If tryouts for female student/athletes in sports such as competitive cheer are limited to tryouts conducted out of season when males student/athletes are not so limited and allowed to participate in tryouts at times which [coincide] with the competitive sport season, AD Eaton's actions, and that of the other Defendants violate the provisions of the Federal statutes commonly referred to as Title IX," the complaint asserts.
The family is seeking injunctive relief to allow the student to participate in school activities (including this year's cheer team and for the 2020-21 team) and to compel school officials to self-report violations to KHSAA and UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) as well as federal and state laws. They are also seeking an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages.
Larry Bryson, attorney for the Pulaski County Board of Education, filed the defendants' answer on February 4 — asking for a dismissal of the case based in part on sovereign immunity (prohibiting government agencies from being sued) and in part because of "the doctrines of laches and/or estoppel and/or waiver and and/or the clean hands doctrine" (meaning the defense claims the family is not entitled to a judgment because the plaintiffs have acted in bad faith).
The district claims that none of the named defendants were told that the concert from which the conflict originated was religious in nature. Rather it was presented as a "marketing, merchandising, or commercial event." They also claim the plaintiffs didn't fully exhaust "administrative remedies that were available to them through either the Pulaski County Board of Education or through the Kentucky High School Athletic Association" before filing suit.
Further, the answer notes that H.W. attends Southwestern under a non-resident student contract, meaning the district receives no federal funding for the student. The defense asserts this throws the federal court's jurisdiction into question.
"[N]either she nor her parents are residents or taxpayers of Pulaski County, her attendance in the Pulaski County School District is a privilege or 'grace' of the Pulaski County Board of Education, not a right," Bryson wrote, "and her participation in cheerleading is a privilege, not a constitutional right and that it was 'extra-curricular' not 'co-curricular' and for this reason, the Plaintiffs’ do not have standing to assert the claims made in this Complaint and the claims should be dismissed."
The defendants' claim that the student's dismissal from the cheerleading team had less to do with her than her mother.
"Numerous students and parents had approached Defendant Shoemaker voicing their concern with Heidi Weatherly’s interactions with the students and parents," Bryson wrote, "so much that parents tried to physically shield their children from Heidi Weatherly’s harassing actions."
In regard to the "dead period" violation, the answer claims the district self-reported an email sent to SWHS cheerleaders the night before the period ended regarding a practice after it ended. The document also ask that the parents' allegation of stifling their free speech be stricken as they aren't suing in their individual capacities but only as "next friends" on behalf of their child.
The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom.
