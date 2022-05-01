Eddy Etue, an American who left home for Ukraine to help in the fight against Russia, is shown in a self portrait taken on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The U.S. Marine veteran said he quit his job in the gig economy, found a friend in Colorado to watch his cat and gave up his home four blocks from the beach in San Diego, Calif., to help out in Ukraine, where he's been about two weeks. He first worked with an aid organization but now is training with the International Legion. (AP Photo/Eddy Etue)