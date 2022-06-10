FILE - The sun rises on a farm north of Bowling Green, Ky. on Nov. 10, 2021. Kentucky agriculture appears to be on a record pace to surpass $7 billion in cash receipts in 2022, bolstered by robust commodity prices that could reward farmers dealing with rapidly rising production costs, an agricultural economist told state lawmakers on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP, File)