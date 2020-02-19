A Somerset man already facing federal child pornography and state drug charges has been indicted on several new charges including the abuse of a child.
The Pulaski County Grand Jury returned an indictment earlier this month against Bradley D. Hall, 38, charging him with first-degree Criminal Abuse (child 12 or under), third-degree Rape, two counts of third-degree Sodomy, first-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor (illegal sexual activity under the age of 16), Use of a Minor under 16 in a Sexual Performance and Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, 1st offense).
The charges appear to date back to incidents occurring last September 15, around the same time as the incident which resulted in federal charges against Hall last fall.
Since September 17, Hall has been lodged in the Laurel County Corrections Center after being charged in the U.S. District Court at London on two counts of Production of Child Pornography and two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography.
All four counts stem from incidents that happened "on or about September 16, 2019." The federal indictment states that Hall persuaded a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, produced some type of visual depiction, and then distributed that visual depiction electronically.
The court has ordered the forfeiture of two cell phones and a laptop that were in Hall's possession.
Hall's federal trial is currently set for March 10.
Online court records indicate that Hall has not yet been served with the latest Pulaski Circuit indictment. However, he is scheduled to be arraigned on February 27 for an April 2019 indictment which charges him with two counts first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).
