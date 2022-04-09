Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.