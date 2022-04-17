U.S. Managing Director of Envision AESC Jeff Deaton speaks about the Japan-based company's $2 billion investment to build a 3 million square-foot electric vehicle battery technology plant on over 500 acres in the Kentucky Transpark in Warren County during the announcement with Gov. Andy Beshear and local and state officials at the State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The gigafactory, the second largest investment in state history and the largest ever for southcentral Kentucky, will provide 2,000 new jobs producing battery cells and modules for electric vehicles and has plans to be operational by 2025. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)