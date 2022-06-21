Julie Hawes Gordon picks up her daughter, Lucy, while celebrating her Daviess County (Ky) Family Court Judge win with supporters at the Pearl Club on Nov. 8, 2016, in Owensboro, Ky. The Kentucky judge who was removed from office two months ago is running again, and a lawmaker says making that illegal would take a constitutional amendment. The Judicial Conduct Commission voted unanimously in April to permanently remove Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon for abusing her position, in particular attempting to influence criminal cases involving her adult son. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)