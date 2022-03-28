FILE - Kentucky Senate Majority Floor leader Damon Thayer addresses the Senate on the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Kentucky would make the death penalty off-limits for some defendants diagnosed with severe mental illnesses under a bill that won final legislative approval Friday, March 25, 2022. High-profile bills to legalize medical marijuana and sports betting in Kentucky are struggling to garner Senate support after winning House passage. Republican Thayer acknowledged the uphill fight for the sports wagering measure, which he supports. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)