FILE - The exterior photo of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., is shown on April 7, 2021. Kentucky lawmakers took aim Wednesday, March 2,3 2022, at reversing the state's chronically high rates for child abuse and neglect, passing a sweeping measure to bolster prevention and oversight efforts. The bill won 94-0 final passage in the House, sending the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)