A package delivery person walks near tents set up on a sidewalk in a retail area of downtown Seattle, Friday, March 11, 2022, near where the removal of several tents at an encampment in Westlake Park by city workers was taking place. Increasingly in liberal cities across the country — where people living in tents in public spaces have long been tolerated — leaders are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures to address homelessness that would have been unheard of a few years ago. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)