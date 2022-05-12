FILE - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., questions Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as they testify before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Sept. 30, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. In his pursuit of a third Senate term, Paul projects a national voice for a libertarian-leaning philosophy based on limited government and restrained spending. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP File)