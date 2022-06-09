FILE - A hiring sign is displayed outside of a Starbucks in Schaumburg, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. More Americans applied for jobless aid last week but the total number of Americans collecting unemployment remains at a five-decade low. Applications for unemployment benefits rose by 27,000 to 229,000 for the week ending June 4, the most since mid-January, the Labor Department reported Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)