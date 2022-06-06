Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.