FILE - Search and rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory on Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. The company that operated a Kentucky candle factory leveled by a deadly tornado is planning to ramp up production. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, June 23, 2022, that Mayfield Consumer Products plans a $33 million investment at a nearby plant. It plans to employ more than 500 people full time in the next five years at its factory in Hickory, Kentucky. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)