People walk by a bulletin posted by NYPD near the place where a homeless person was killed days earlier in lower Manhattan, Monday, March 14, 2022, in New York. A search is underway for a gunman who has been stalking and shooting homeless men sleeping on the streets of Washington, D.C., and New York City. Authorities say the gunman killed two people and wounded three more in less than two weeks. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)