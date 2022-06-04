FILE -Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles addresses the audience at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. An open-records case led to rare agreement Friday, June 3, 2022 between the Kentucky Democratic Party and the state's Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, in a legal dispute fraught with undertones related to next year’s governor’s race.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)