A Science Hill man indicted on multiple rape and kidnapping charges pleaded not guilty Thursday in Pulaski Circuit Court.
Gerald Avalon Hendricks, 53, was indicted by the Pulaski County Grand Jury on charges from three different incidents: charges of first-degree Rape and Kidnapping of an Adult in connection to a February 1 incident; first-degree Rape and two counts of Kidnapping of an Adult in connection to an April 24 incident; and first-degree Rape, first-degree Sodomy and Kidnapping of an Adult in connection to a May 1 incident.
Public defender Andrea Simpson was appointed as Hendricks’ attorney. She entered the not guilty pleas on his behalf before asking Judge Jeffrey Burdette to reduce Hendricks’ bond from $300,000 to $5,000.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton argued against the reduction, pointing out that the three separate cases had “strikingly similar facts” in that the charges indicated someone who repeatedly terrorized women.
Simpson countered that the victims in the cases all had criminal charges in their backgrounds and may have used Hendricks as a way of appearing to be victims.
In the end, Judge Burdette decided against lowing the bond before setting Hendricks’ next court appearance for September 19.
Of the three cases, those stemming from the February and May incidents came from a different active investigation currently underway by the Major Crimes Task Force, according to Lt. Bobby Jones, commander of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division.
Hendricks was arrested in June on a warrant connected to one of the incidents. According to the complaint filed by PCSO Sergeant John Hutchinson, Hendricks was at a residence on Cave Hill Road when an individual who lived there told Hendricks to kill two women who were also at the residence at that time.
Hendricks is accused of driving the women to Rock Lick Creek Road, before forcing one woman to remove her clothing to check her and her property for a “wire.”
That woman was then allowed to leave the area on foot, while Hendricks reportedly took the other woman to his home on Shady Grove Church Road. While there, Hendricks is said to have forced her to have sexual intercourse.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
