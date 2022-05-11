Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber after casting a no vote against an effort by Democrats to enshrine Roe v. Wade abortion access into federal law, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The 51-49 vote was blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)