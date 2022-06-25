FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court's sweeping rulings on guns and abortion were the latest and perhaps clearest manifestation of how the court has evolved over the past six years, a product of historical accident and Republican political brute force, from an institution that leaned right, but produced some notable liberal victories, to one with an aggressive, 6-3 conservative majority. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)