McALESTER, Okla. -- The teen waitress at a pizza restaurant who boasted to a co-worker and friends about her new AK-47 rifle was arrested Monday for what police said was threatening to “shoot 400 people for fun” at the high school.
Alexis Wilson, 18, who dropped out of McAlester High School as a freshman, was charged with perpetrating a felony terrorist hoax. She pleaded not guilty. A judge set bail bond at $250,000.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the co-worker told the manager of the Pizza Inn about Wilson’s comments, and he informed law officers.
Morris said deputies seized the semi-automatic AK-47 with six magazines and a 12-gauge shotgun with a stock sleeve for extra shells from Wilson’s bedroom in this small southeast Oklahoma town.
The sheriff’s office incident report stated the co-worker told officers Wilson had threatened “to shoot 400 people for fun and there were so many people at her old school that she would like to do it.”
Morris said he had seen “video of her shooting guns. She showed video to her friends and told them she had recently purchased a gun and told friends she was going to shoot up the school.”
The Washington Post reported a school resource officer told the sheriff’s office Wilson had been suspended from the high school once for bringing a knife to school and again for displaying swastikas on her personal property.
The Post said her booking photo shows Wilson wearing a T-shirt referencing “The Anarchist Cookbook,” the 1971 tome advocating for violent civil disobedience that has been found among the belongings of school shooters. The newspaper also said Wilson had liked a documentary about the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.
A sheriff’s report said deputies interviewed Wilson Sunday night after she got off work. They asked her if she made comments about guns to a coworker and Wilson said she did, stating she said she had recently purchased an AK-47 and said the co-worker “could come to her residence and shoot with her.”
The report states deputies asked Wilson if she talked about “shooting up the school or people.” Wilson first said she did not say that before saying “she would never shoot up a school” and her co-worker didn’t take what she said the right way.
Wilson told deputies she tried to tell the coworker that not all gun owners are bad people and that she tried to sway coworkers’ opinions on guns, the report states.
The report said deputies asked Wilson to explain the comments multiples times.
“I then asked Alexis if she had said something that she should not have said and she stated she was unsure and that she never meant for it to be taken in that way,” Deputy Sheriff Matthew Jordan wrote in the report.
Wilson told the deputies she attempted to re-enroll at McAlester school but could not due to previous incidents, the report states.
Deputies said they asked if that upset or aggravated her, and Wilson said it did not.
The report states Wilson agreed to show the deputies’ phone videos on her shooting guns before they took the phone as evidence. The report said Wilson became nervous and told the deputies she had some disturbing and criminal-like things on her phone.
The report said Wilson told the deputies she used to be suicidal and “borderline homicidal to the people of McAlester school because she was bullied.”
Deputies asked if she had thought about hurting anyone at the school and she said she had in the past, but not recently, the report states.
Wilson was then taken into custody and transported to the Pittsburg County Jail.
“This is something we take very, very serious,” said Sheriff Morris. “There was no time to sit and wait around.”
The superintendent of the McAlester Public Schools, Randy Hughes, placed the high school on lockdown when learning of the threat, and requested additional police at the high school.
“This is something that in today’s time, it’s real and we want to keep our kids safe as much as we can,” said Hughes. “We’re doing as much as we can to make it safe.”
The lockdown was lifted Tuesday, and classes returned to normal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.