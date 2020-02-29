The first thing you notice about mixed martial arts megastar Anderson Silva isn't his imposing size or the ridiculous middleweight wingspan that spelled the downfall of fighting legends such as Vitor Belfort and Dan Henderson.
It's his smile, which is both easy and genuine.
The former UFC middleweight champion was in town this weekend, the guest of East West Karate of Somerset, London and Monticello. Silva visited with local MMA enthusiasts at a meet and greet dinner Friday night at Somerset Christian School, and then returned to the SCS gymnasium on Saturday for a full day of seminars highlighting several different fighting disciplines.
"I love Somerset ... the people are awesome," said a beaming Silva on Saturday. "I'm just so happy to here."
And from observing the Brazilian-born fighter interact with the students of East-West Karate, it's evident he's sincere. From working with the more-advanced students on technique, to helping a very young fighter tie a loose belt around his gi, Silva was in his element on Saturday.
"The kids have a certain energy," Silva said. "They really enjoy learning the concepts of mixed martial arts ... not fighting, but mixed martial arts. The respect and self-respect you gain from mixed martial arts."
The prestige of having a legend at a local event was not lost on East West Karate owner Jeff Turner, who has trained with Silva in the past.
"Last night we had over 100 people here for the dinner," Turner said. "Anderson was able to go out and talk with everyone — he shook their hands and took pictures. And today we've had a great turnout for the seminars.
"This is big for East West Karate," Turner added. "We're always trying to learn. When you can learn from a hall of fame fighter — a person who has done the Brazilian jiu-jitsu and the striking — that's just a fantastic opportunity."
As for Silva, he was impressed with the young people he worked with at the Somerset event.
"Jeff and Evva (Turner) do a wonderful job here," Silva said. "They work very hard and these students are well-trained. I've been very impressed with these young people."
Turner and East West Karate are affiliated with the American Killer Bees jiu-jitsu organization, which was founded six years ago by Silva and his old Muay Thai coach from Brazil, Israel Gomes. Gomes is the Brazilian jiu-jitsu professor for Turner and East West Karate.
"American Killer Bees has become huge," Silva said. "It's a big family and (East West Karate) is part of that family.
"It's very special to me, because it's a brand that myself and (Gomes) started and it's been exciting to watch it grow," Silva added. "It's a part of me. It's been a part of me my entire life. It's exciting to pass that knowledge along."
If you're not familiar with mixed martial arts as a competitive sport, Silva is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats. He won the UFC middleweight crown in October of 2007 against Cincinnati's Rich Franklin and then held the title for a record-shattering six years. During that string he won an amazing 17 straight UFC fights.
"He's one of the greatest ever, hands down," Jeff Turner said. "He's so much bigger than he looks on TV. He's lanky with a long reach — you probably don't want to get hit by Anderson Silva."
Silva said it was "very difficult" to pinpoint just a few memorable moments from a legendary career.
"I have so many good memories," Silva said. "Everything I have experienced inside the sport has been amazing."
Turner's favorite Silva moment in the octagon?
"The front kick to Viktor Belfort (at UFC 126)," Turner said with a grin. "That was the shot heard around the world."
The multi-talented Silva, who turns 45 next month, isn't quite ready to call it a career. He says he will return to the octagon soon.
"I still have two fights left on my contract," Silva said with a smile. "Maybe a fight in April or May of next year."
When Silva's storied career does finally come to an end, he can certainly enrich many young lives with his ability to teach his craft.
"Anderson has a touch ... he engages you as he teaches you," Turner said. "That's not something you can learn ... that's something that's inside of you. He's an amazing person."
