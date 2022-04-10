FILE - The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, cruises underway as an MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle hovers during flight operations on June 27, 2019, in the Atlantic Ocean. The Navy that once wanted smaller, speedy warships to chase down pirates has made a speedy pivot to Russia and China and many of those ships, like the USS Milwaukee, could be retired. The Navy wants to decommission nine ships in the Freedom-class, warships that cost about $4.5 billion to build. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/U.S. Navy via AP, File)