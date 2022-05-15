A woman shelters from the rain under an umbrella, while walking past a wall painted with portraits of prisoners of the Basque separatist armed group ETA, in the small village of Hernani, northern Spain, May 2, 2018. The United States is poised to remove five extremist groups, all believed to be defunct, from its list of foreign terrorist organizations. Several of these groups once posed significant threats, killing hundreds if not thousands of people across Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The organizations include the Basque separatist group ETA , the Japanese cult Aum Shinrikyo, the radical Jewish group Kahane Kach and two Islamic groups that have been active in Israel, the Palestinian territories and Egypt. (Alvaro Barrientos, file)