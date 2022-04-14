A moment of silence is held as two activists act out how the family of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya says he was killed in an unreleased video at the end of the Justice for Patrick Lyoya march in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop by a Grand Rapids police officer on Monday, April 4. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)