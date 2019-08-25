A Somerset woman accused of abandoning her six children at a Walmart in Columbia, Ky., has been arrested.
Amanda Jardinez, 34, was located Saturday night in Pulaski County and was taken into custody by Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputy Marcus Harrison and Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey Jones.
Jardinez was charged with six counts of abandoning a minor and wanton endangerment in connection with the incident in Adair County. She was also charged with an outstanding Rockcastle County warrant for failure to appear in connection to an assault charge.
She is currently being held in Rockcastle County on a $3,000 bond for the warrant and a $20,000 bond for the Adair County charges.
The Columbia Police Department say Jardinez entered the Columbia Walmart on Friday night with six juveniles, two of which were her children. She told the children to locate a Walmart worker and then started to leave the premises, according to a police report.
Three of the children attempted to follow Jardinez out of the store, but she made them go back inside and then left with James Holovich and Holovich's 5-year-old daughter, according to a police report.
The investigation is still ongoing with law enforcement agencies and social services. Holovich is still at large.
