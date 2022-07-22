For over 40 years, thousands of golfers have enjoyed challenging rounds of golf at the local Eagle’s Nest Country Club 18-hole golf course.
And as the golfers navigate the challenging hilly landscape of the championship golf layout, many never think about how the course might have come to be nearly half a century ago.
With the annual Eagle’s Nest Golf Invitational being staged this upcoming weekend, the event planners came up with the great idea to pay respect to the founder and developer of the now legendary golfing community landmark.
The new invitational logo displays an eagle with a cigar in his mouth. The eagle has long been Eagle’s Nest Country Club’s logo, but the cigar paid homage to their late, great founder – Max Flynn.
In the early 1970’s, local businessman Max Flynn had a dream of a housing development nestled around a country club – featuring a golf course, tennis courts, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool. At the time, Flynn was a member of Somerset Country Club and he felt there was a need for a country club housing community, as well as an 18-hole golf course near the city limits.
At the time, Somerset Country Club was only a 9-hole golf course, and Burnside Island’s 18 hole golf course was located on the southern end of Burnside.
Flynn’s dream of a lush and thriving county club community probably seemed like a far-fetched pipe dream in the early 1970’s. The 800-acre farmland Flynn purchased to build his dream community on was far from looking like something you could possibly envision being a recreational playground.
The land had been uninhabited for several years prior to his purchase, and the only members to his newfound country club were probably snakes and coyotes.
In fact, Flynn had initially wanted to call his new dream Woodhaven Country Club and Estates. But after a few of the men hired to excavate the wood area spotted an eagle on the property, Flynn decided to rename his new development Eagle’s Nest Country Club.
After Eagle’s Nest opened in 1979, the course flourished and matured into one of the premier golf courses and property in the state – if not the nation. The golf course has played host to some of the biggest golf events in the state.
Forty years later, lush lawns and beautiful homes compliment the well-manicured golf course. However, the beauty of the course covers up the cruel playing difficulty of the golfing terrain.
As a teenager, I played the unopened course nearly every day in the summer of 1978. I lost hundreds of golf balls in the rough wooded areas outside the boundaries of the fairways. As frustrating as it was for me as a golfer to navigate the challenging golf course, I was always in awe of the beauty of the land every time I set foot on it.
Almost 43 years later, I am still in awe of the beauty of Eagle’s Nest Country Club.
And for almost 43 years, an eagle has always been the county club’s mascot.
Now 43 years later, the eagle has been upgraded to resemble the cigar-smoking man who had a dream of something special.
The man who had a dream was Max Flynn.
Flynn’s dream lives on.
