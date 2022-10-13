The annual cleanup of Lake Cumberland was held Sept. 24, with 163 volunteers participating at six locations.
Volunteers filled 285 trash bags with litter they collected along the shoreline. They also removed from the lake 40 tires, two hot water heaters and two deep freezers.
The cleanup was organized by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages Lake Cumberland, with support from Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc., a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental cleanup and education across southern and eastern Kentucky.
“Communities around Lake Cumberland owe a big thanks to the volunteers who gave their time to clean the shoreline on a cool Saturday morning,” said Tammie Nazario, President/CEO of PRIDE. “The lake is so important to us ― from providing beautiful scenery that we all enjoy to attracting visitors who fuel our economies ― so these volunteers performed a great service.”
“We also want to thank the organizations that supported the event by donating necessary equipment and services” Nazario added.
The following organizations provided boats and operators to transport volunteers along the shoreline: Conley Bottom Resort, the Marina @ Rowena, State Dock Marina and Safe Harbor Grider Hill Marina.
In addition, Conley Bottom Resort waived camping fees for scouts who traveled from Ohio to volunteer for the cleanup and then stayed overnight.
Roll-off dumpsters were provided by Safe Harbor Grider Hill Marina, City of Somerset and Waste Connections.
Lake Cumberland State Resort Park and Burnside Island State Park provided access to their launch ramps and space for dumpsters.
