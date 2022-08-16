Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is pleased to announce that five physicians have recently joined its medical staff representing three separate service lines: Dr. Jingkun Wang, specializing in general surgery; Dr. Anthony Stugan, specializing in internal medicine; Dr. Blake Dixon, specializing in family medicine; and Dr. Jordan Laferty and Dr. Joshua Holt, joining Apogee Physicians as hospitalists.
“The addition of these five physicians is a great representation of our expanding service lines and the high-quality care we can provide our community,” said Robert Parker, Chief Executive Officer at Lake Cumberland. “We hope that the community joins us in welcoming these specialists to Lake Cumberland, embracing their expertise and experience, and shares our excitement for growth.”
Jingkun Wang, MD specializes in general surgery including hernia repair, laparoscopic/robotic surgeries, breast cancer, gallbladder (Cholecystectomy), gastrointestinal surgery, and anorectal diseases. He will join Dr. Benjamin Stivers, Dr. Joseph Eid, and Dr. Stacey Bowlds at Lake Cumberland Surgery Specialists located at 26 Oxford Way, Somerset, KY 42503. Dr. Wang attended medical school at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Kentucky, as well. Appointments may be made with a referral. For additional information on appointments or services, please call 606-425-4298.
Anthony Stugan, MD specializes in internal medicine. We are excited to welcome back Dr. Anthony Stugan and an internal medicine physician at Lake Cumberland Medical Associates located at 350 Hospital Way, Somerset, KY. Dr. Stugan attended medical school at the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA and completed his residency at The Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. For appointments with Dr. Stugan, please call 606-451-2600.
Blake Dixon, MD specializes in family medicine including preventive care, general health (all ages), chronic and acute illnesses, immunizations and vaccines, and minor conditions and injuries. Dr. Dixon attended the University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville, KY for medical school and he is a 2022 graduate of the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program. Dr. Blake Dixon will join the team at Lake Cumberland Medical Associates located at 350 Hospital Way, Somerset, KY. For appointments, please call 606-451-2600.
Jordan Laferty, MD specializes in internal and hospital medicine. Dr. Laferty joins Apogee Physicians as an internal medicine – hospitalist, providing care for hospitalized patients at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He attended medical school at Saint George’s University in St. Georges, Grenada, West Indies and is a 2022 graduate of the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Internal Medicine Residency Program.
Joshua Holt, DO specializes in internal and hospital medicine. Dr. Holt joins Apogee Physicians as an internal medicine – hospitalist, providing care for hospitalized patients at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He attended medical school at the University of Pikeville- Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine and is a 2022 graduate of the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Internal Medicine Residency Program.
