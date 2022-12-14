The Circle of Love Angel Tree Project was a huge success this year. College employees were able to provide gifts for a total of 73 children and also reach out to a family in crisis this holiday season. Approximately 885 dollars was raised to get gifts into the hands of underprivileged children in the Somerset area and ten children of SCC students who were in need.
The project is designed to help brighten the holidays for underprivileged youth in the Somerset Community. We specifically helped children in Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) foster care and children of our Skills Program students who have specific needs for gift items this year.
This is an annual event at SCC, and the tireless efforts of our committee members were greatly appreciated. A special thank you to Angie Broyles, Tina Watson, Sandy Bourne, Natalie Winstead, Jeff Brickley, Pam Bridgman, George Martinez, Deana Caron, and Dana Muse.
There were several affiliated activities to raise funds and awareness of the children in need through an online auction, silent auction, and child sponsors. The gifts were delivered on Tuesday, December 13, and will be under the trees of the children that were sponsored in plenty of time for Christmas morning.
The committee wants to especially thank all those at SCC who participated in the Silent Auction, purchased a Silent Auction item, donated a Silent Auction item, sponsored a child, donated financially, helped with the gift round up, or just wished us well in thoughts and prayers. Everyone who contributed (both small or large) is greatly appreciated.
George Martinez, SCC professor, said, “This project reminds us all of how it is truly better to give than to receive, as it brings hope to the lives of those in need during the holiday season.”
