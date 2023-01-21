According to popular folklore, if the following foods are eaten on New Year’s Day, you’re guaranteed good luck throughout the year: Peas and beans symbolize coins or wealth. Choose traditional black-eyed peas, lentils, or beans to make a dish seasoned with pork, ham, or sausage. Greens resemble money, specifically folding money. Make dishes using green, leafy vegetables to ensure good fortune for the coming year. Southern favorites include boiled cabbage or sauerkraut, collard greens, kale, chard, mustard greens, and turnip greens. Pork is considered a sign of prosperity in some cultures because pigs root forward. This is probably the reason many Southern New Year’s Day dishes contain pork or ham. Cornbread might symbolize gold because corn kernels represent coins. Yet, cornbread is also essential with black-eyed peas and greens, so you can triple your luck with these natural complements. In other cultures, fish, grapes, and ring-shaped cakes or doughnuts symbolize luck. Remember this is folklore.
As we begin our New Year many people may have the goal of working on their lifestyle to become healthier. They may not want to follow the folklore diet. You can eat any of the foods listed above, but watch the amount you consume. The following are some tips to consider as you get ready to set your goals for a healthier lifestyle. We know that every person’s body is made up of their genetics. This we cannot control. We also know that our environment and our lifestyle plays a role in our weight goal, and we can control our lifestyle. What are some lifestyles we can control?
First let us think about how much sleep you are getting during the 24 hours in a day. It seems that the number of hours you sleep affects your weight. When you are awake you are going to eat more. You are more likely to eat more calories than your body needs when you deprive your body of sleep. So, strive for at least 8 hours each night. Set an exact time to go to bed each night. You will find out that your body will automatically awake when it has gotten enough sleep. And getting in more sleep on the week-ends does not play catch up with your body. You need to set a pattern daily. When your body has gotten enough sleep, you will feel much better.
Get in the habit of moving each hour. Your body does not need to sit for long periods of time. For some reason sitting a long time contributes to obese. Sitting for a long time actually affects your metabolism, and you want to have a high metabolism. Get that heartbeat up and have more energy.
For some reason most obese people say they don’t eat that much to keep the weight on. Our restaurants encourage us to super-size up. And you can go up another size for just a few more pennies. You can get a mini blizzard with 140 calories or a large blizzard that will have 480 calories. No matter what you are eating, if you take in more calories than your body is using, you are going to gain weight. One slice of pizza may be all you need but how often do we just eat one slice. Try using smaller sizes of plates and cups.
How much water do you drink each day? That is zero calories so fill up with water. Drinking juices and milk at breakfast will add up calories. Liquid drinks are not as filling as food. An average glass of orange juice will add 120 calories. An 8 ounce glass of milk can have 150 calories. Soft drinks have around 150 calories. So, rely on drinking water.
Processed food is just a part of our daily diet. People who eat lots of processed food tend to gain more weight with time. Processed foods like crackers and frozen dinners are often less satisfying than whole foods like fruits, lean meats, and vegetables. So, select fresh food when possible.
You may have never thought of it, but stress seems to go hand and hand with obesity. People seem to eat more when under stress. If you are under stress seek someone to share your problems with. Seek out a professional.
We already addressed getting up off the couch and that means hourly. Physical activities can help you maintain a heathy weight. Experts recommend 150 to 300 minutes weekly of moderate intensity activity. This can be walking at home, or at the gym. Remember to begin slow and add more minutes daily.
How many hours do you spend on your i- phone, your computer, or television. It has been shown that people spending more than 2 hours on media devices are more likely to be overweight. You are more likely to eat more food while being involved with tube time. . Couch potatoes tend to snack more during tube time, eat higher-calorie foods, and consume more calories overall.
Do you skip breakfast to save calories? If you go a long time without eating, you may become very hungry and over eat at the next meal. So don’t allow yourself to get really hungry before eating. Be sure to watch how much you eat when you are lonely, feeling blue or other emotions. People tend to eat more when stressed, which can lead to more calories and more weight gain.
Do you order out or eat out a lot of time. When you order your food out how often do you look at the calories involved. Restaurant food is often higher in calories than the food prepared at home. When you order out be sure to check the calorie content.
You may not be a greens eater, but all collard greens, turnip greens etc., provide vitamin A and vitamin K. Some of the best vegetables to include in your diet are leafy greens.
Collard Greens
¼ cup bacon drippings
4 bunches collard greens, tough stems removed
salt to taste
Heat bacon drippings in a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add greens; cook and stir until greens are limp, tender, and have greatly reduced in size, about 1 to 4 minutes (depending on how tough the greens are). Serve them straight from the pan with a sprinkling of salt. One cup has 68 calories.
