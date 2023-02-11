When we think about the month of February, many days come to mind. Whether it is birthdays, ground hog day, the Super Bowl, or Valentine’s Day, we have days to celebrate. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, and we associate that day with love and the heart. February is also Heart Healthy Month, a time to think about the health of our heart. The most common type of heart disease in the United States is coronary artery disease (CHD), which affects the blood flow to the heart.
What are some things you can do to help reduce coronary heart disease? To begin, you need to eat a healthy, balanced diet by following the My Food Plate guide daily. This plan is to fill your plate with one fourth fruit, vegetables, grains and protein. Do not forget your dairy products and water. In addition to eating healthy every day, you need to limit your salt intake to about one teaspoon daily. Try to reduce the fat in your diet to about 4 tablespoons and eat more fiber. Beans, broccoli, apples, all berries, popcorn, and whole grains are high in fiber.
You never outgrow the need to be physically active. Researchers recommend getting at least 30 minutes of physical activity a day. You can accomplish this by being active 10 minutes before each meal, or 5 minutes during each 6-hour period. Be physical active while watching commercials or your favorite television program. Walk in place or have an exercise machine nearby so you can continue to watch television while you exercise.
Add steps by walking more daily, parking further away from the site you are visiting. Think about walking to work, walking during your lunch hour, walking to the post office, to church, just a lot of places you can walk to and save on your gas bill too. Remember exercising makes your heart and blood circulatory system more efficient.
We all need to watch our weight and keep it under control. Some people may need to increase their weight while others may need to lose some pounds. Work with your doctor on the weight you need to be and follow the plan.
If you are a smoker, give up smoking. Smoking is a significant risk factor in developing atherosclerosis (furring of the arteries). Lung cancer and other lung disease are often related to smoking. Talk to your doctor about getting a patch or using chewing gum to help give up smoking. Our local Pulaski Health Department has programs on helping you give up smoking.
Water is the best beverage to drink. Try to avoid beverages that contain high amounts of sugar, artificial sweeteners, and other additives like high fructose and corn syrup. Sodas are one of the worst beverages you can choose for your body. Fat free milk, plain tea, fruit tea and coffee without added sugar can also be healthy drinks.
Work with your doctor about your diet, if you have diabetes. The Health Department also has programs to help you with your diabetes in planning what you can eat daily. Call 800-928-4416 extension 1158 for more information. So, make February a month to celebrate and take action to have a healthy heart.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status or physical or mental disability.
Here is a great recipe for that football game and is also very healthy.
Chicken Nachos
1-15 ounce can of Black Beans, rinsed
1 (2.25 ounce) can of sliced black Olives
12 ounce bag of Sharp Shredded Cheddar Cheese
1 Tomato
8 green Onions
1 Jalapeno
1 Rotisserie Chicken, shredded
1 cup of Salsa
16-ounce bag of Tortilla Chips
Sour Cream for topping
Heat oven to 425 degrees; line a rimmed baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Rinse and drain 1 can of Black Beans. Drain one can of sliced black olives. Dice tomato. Thinly slice 8 green onions and one small jalapeno. Shred one pound of chicken. (You can buy one pound of chicken at the deli, use fried chicken pieces from the deli, or a rotisserie chicken) Combine shredded chicken with salsa. Build the nachos. Arrange one half of the bag of tortillas on the baking sheet, in an even layer. Top with half of the salsa chicken and half of the shredded cheese. Layer the remaining chips on top of the chicken, followed by topping with the other half of the salsa/chicken and cheese. Spread black beans on top. Bake in the oven at 425 degrees until the cheese is melted and the chips are beginning to brown around the edges, about 8 minutes. (Remember each oven heats differently) Before serving top with black olives, jalapeno, tomato, green onions and sour cream
Monday, February 27 attend the Cards “R” Us Class and made your own beautiful cards you can send to a neighbor or friend. This is a free class Just show up at 9:00 o’clock.
Learn what cooking oils and flavored vinegars are out there and how to use them. You will learn about adding flavor to foods and dishes with cooking oils and vinegars at our Savor The Flavor Class. This will be Monday, February 27 starting at 1:00 o’clock.
A demonstration of the Seasoned Fish with Rice will be given on Tuesday, February 28 starting at 11:30 at the Extension Office. Please register in advance at 679-6361 so enough food will be provided for all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.