Last month, we took a trip all the way back to 1952 and got a taste of what our community was buzzing about 70 years ago. In December, we are moving up to a much more recent time in history – December of 2002, two decades ago.
Where were you 20 years ago? I was working as a reporter for this newspaper at the time, so looking back at the pages for this month’s project has certainly been a trip down memory lane for me.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County 20 years ago this week, from the Dec. 1-6, 2002, editions of the Commonwealth Journal.
$5 Million Religious School to Open in ‘04
The school (Somerset Christian School) currently exists under the name of Victory Christian School, but it’s being revamped to accommodate for the tremendous growth the school has seen over the years. Earlier this year, the school received 70 acres of land and $1 million for an expansion, and school administrators went to work right away on plans for a $5 million plus, 64,000 square foot facility complete with a cafeteria, media center, gymnasium, stage, and computer and science labs. … The facility, which will be located near the intersection of Grand Central Boulevard and Oak Hill Road, is expected to be open in the fall of 2004.
Pulaski County Couple Arrested in Danville after Trying to Sell Three-Month-Old Daughter
(The couple, ages 35 and 38,) was arrested shortly before noon Saturday by Kentucky State Police in the Danville Walmart parking lot. … Each was charged with one Class D felony count of selling a child for adoption. … The transaction price … $3,000 flat. … (The couple has) at least two other children.
Plans to Increase Sewage Treatment Capacity Underway; Pitman Creek Plant to be Renovated
Construction is expected to begin soon on sewerage system extensions which will make service accessible to most currently unserved Somerset residents, and plans are underway to increase the city’s sewage treatment capacity. … The improvements will add another 1.5 million gallons to the amount of sewage the existing plant can process each day.
Snow Blankets County
The death of a Eubank man and dozens of local accidents have been blamed on the season’s first winter storm which swept into the region yesterday morning. Snow, heavy at times, was scheduled to continue into today. … Forty-seven accidents, including nine school buses, were reported to 911 during the heavy snowfall yesterday morning, according to 911 Director Rick Barker.
Oral Arguments Heard in Ten Commandments Controversy
Oral arguments were heard Wednesday by three 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges on whether or not U.S. District Judge Jennifer Coffman was correct in ordering the removal of the Ten Commandments from (the Pulaski and McCreary county courthouses and the Harlan County Board of Education) in June 2001. Attorney for the counties, Matthew Staver, told the judges that Coffman’s order, which noted the religious nature of the document, should be reversed because the Ten Commandments are now included in a display of “political historical documents” which does not violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.
Suspect Returns to Crime Scene Only to be Greeted by Lawmen
About an hour after Science Hill Pharmacy was robbed yesterday, the suspect returned and was apprehended by the Science Hill Police Department and the Pulaski County Major Crimes Task Force.
Fletcher Announces Bates at Lt. Governor Candidate During Somerset Visit
Yesterday Somerset was one of the stops as (Republican Congressman Ernie) Fletcher made his rounds around the state, officially launching his campaign and announcing (Whitley County native Hunter) Bates as his choice for lieutenant governor candidate.
In Other News:
Floyd Switch Baptist Church will host their annual drive-thru nativity scene Friday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Church members will be involved in around 15 scenes with 50-60 people helping put all of it together.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Brandon Wilson and Brandon Cross led … the Pulaski County Maroons boys basketball team to a 77-68 win over the Corbin Redhounds at the Pulaski County gym.
-All five Southwestern Warrior senior starters had a good game against McCreary Central. Austin Ping and G.J. Wooldridge scored 14 points each and Jeremy Goggin added 13. Kris Begley scored 12 and Nate Weldy scored just six but came up with seven crucial rebounds in the second half. Southwestern won in overtime.
-Somerset boys basketball team was defeated by a quick Lincoln County Patriots squad Tuesday. The final score was 49-29 in the season opener for both squads. … Seniors Trey Sharpe and Alan Keck are both battling injuries. Sharpe … has a broken hand. Keck is out with an injury from football season and is currently recovering from surgery.
-The Southwestern Warriors girls basketball team put up a tough fight in its season opener against the Casey County Rebels on Monday. But in the end, the host Rebels came out on top. The final score was 56-49.
-As a senior for Somerset’s boys basketball team, Adam Cole helped the Briar Jumpers hit double digits twice. … The 19-year-old freshman helped the (Transylvania University) Pioneers outdo those marks in a 134-82 rout Friday over Clermont College in the 31st annual Transylvania Tipoff Tourney.
Grand Openings:
-Dazzlin’ Décor, located in Grand Central Plaza, celebrated its grand opening on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
-Cumberland Gallery will have a grand opening Dec. 7 at 425 Ogden Street, next to Baxter’s.
This week’s advertisements:
-K&T Saw Shop – “Give dad the gift of power for Christmas.” Buy a lawn tractor for $1,099.
-Belk is having its after Thanksgiving sale – 40% off collegiate apparel, and a 20-piece Magnolia Breeze dinnerware set for $19.99.
-Fashion Palace Outlet, Grand Central Place – Take an extra 20% off already marked down clothing.
-Get the hottest digital gifts at Office Depot. Digital cameras priced from $149.99-$299.99.
-Cellular One – Plans starting at $34.99.
-Save A Lot – Whole boneless pork loins, $1.89/lb., milk, $1.69/gallon.
-“Get quality furniture at low prices” at Wilson Furniture, 5351 S. Hwy. 27.
In the Classifieds:
-Cundiff Square Apartments – City’s best, $360/month. Heat and water paid.
-Three bedroom apartment, downtown Somerset, $425/month plus deposit.
-Two bedroom brick, 120 Cotter Ave. Carport, garage, double driveway, fenced in yard, new roof, CH/A, front and back porches, basement, $49,500.
-For sale by owner, nice three bedroom, two bath brick home, excellent location off Thurman Road, Summer Shade Subdivision. $112,900.
-2000 Chevy Cavalier, 4 door, red, $6,000.
Showing this week at Showplace Cinemas:
8 Mile – Santa Clause 2 – Treasure Planet – Solaris – Extreme Ops – Harry Potter – 8 Crazy Nights – They – Die Another Day
