FEBRUARY 18, 1931
One Dead, One in Hospital
Disagreement and argument over an account at the store of Hobart Goff, between Goff and Otho Poynter, at Ocala, this county, was settled in the courtroom of Magistrate C. G. Blankenship last Friday at Bandy, but not by any decision of the Squire.
It terminated in the shooting of the two men by each other and the fatal wounding of Poynter. Both men were brought to the Somerset General Hospital, Goff suffering with bullet wounds in the chest and Poynter in a serious condition from wounds inflicted in the abdomen, arm and back.
Trouble over the disputed debt led Goff to appeal to the Magistrate's court for settlement and the attachment of Poynter's tobacco, it is said. Friday morning the suit was to be tried and the two men met in the courtroom, which is at the home of Mr. Blankenship, for the hearing of the case.
A quarrel arose, and before they could be separated by the efforts of Mr. Blankenship, pistols were drawn and fired.
Talbot Returns to China
Miss Elizabeth Talbot, sister of Charles H. Talbot, leaves Friday for Vancouver, British Columbia. She will sail for China Feb. 28, and will land in Shanghai March 20 from where she will go to Kashing, where her mission is located.
Miss Talbot has been most generous with her time while here on her vacation, speaking at the various missionary societies, parent-teacher meetings and Presbyterian services.
She always holds her audiences enthralled by her wonderful experiences in the foreign mission field and impressing them greatly with her deep spirituality and through unselfishness.
Doolin Fire
A small blaze, which originated in a closet containing magazines and papers in an upstairs room at the home of Dr. and Mrs. H. S. Doolin on North Main Street Friday evening, called the fire department to the home and the fire was extinguished after several minutes hard work.
The blaze was contained to the one room outside, to which little damage was done.
Ford Went Over the Fill
Ransom Phelps, machinist helper at the Ferguson Shops, on his way to work this morning, went over the fill at the railroad tracks in a Ford coupe.
The car was badly damaged, but Mr. Phelps wasn't injured.
Somerset a Proposed Member of Baseball League
Somerset will probably be represented by a team in the Bluegrass Independent Baseball League this summer. All teams interested in the formation of the league will hold a meeting at the Phoenix Hotel in Lexington Friday night at 7:30 p.m. to discuss plans for the organization.
According to present plans, teams will play games on Saturday afternoons. No restrictions will be placed on the scheduling of a Sunday game by any team in the league.
Cities favoring the organization of the league include Somerset, Lexington, Cynthiana, Winchester, Harrodsburg, Frankfort and Irvine.
Early Honored
G. L. Early, Frigidaire salesman of Somerset, was honored Monday night as one of the outstanding members of the sales organization of this General Motors subsidiary when dealers and salesmen were the guests of the corporation at a banquet that climaxed their spring business meeting.
Mr. Early was awarded a cash prize by factory officials and commended for his work during the year.
He also was made a member of the Frigidaire B. T. U. Club, an organization of dealers and salesmen who equaled or exceeded sales quotas during the year.
Virginia Theatre
Thursday, Friday and Saturday - "Hell's Angels," featuring Jean Harlow and Ben Lyon.
Monday and Tuesday - "War Nurse," with Robert Montgomery, Robert Ames, Anita Page and June Walker.
Science Hill to Meet Carr Creek
The Science Hill basketball team has won all the games played, making a total of 594 points to their opponents' 330 in the 15 games.
The famous Carr Creek basketball team will make its first appearance in this section of the state Saturday when they meet the undefeated Science Hill quintet on the latter's floor.
Carr Creek has been widely known since 1928 when they became the favorites in the state tournament at Lexington and later at the national tournament in Chicago.
Saturday's contest will be the final home game for these boys and will be the last to be played at Science Hill for Wesley and the Jones brothers who graduate in May.
Burnside Wins from Ferguson
The Burnside basketball teams won two games from the Ferguson boys and girls at the Burnside gymnasium Friday night.
The girls game resulted in the score of 35 to 24 and the boys won 34 to 23.
Burnside basketeers are showing splendid form these days.
The Christian Spirit
Recently when Sam Farmer, Mrs. Farmer and their daughter, Zena, of Shopville were confined to their beds with influenza, neighbors and friends with 16 teams, came during one day and plowed Mr. Farmer's ground for him.
This was not only an act of neighborly kindness, but showed a deep feeling of brotherly love and Christianity.
Mr. Bricken Leaves
J. A. Bricken, who has been making his home in Somerset for the past few months, left Saturday for Lexington.
Mr. Bricken has been employed in the office of Supt. R. C. Reid as fuel clerk.
Kappa Delta Pledges
Among those students at the University of Kentucky, Lexington, pledged to various fraternities and sororities during the mid-year rush held last week were: Misses Arwanna and Juanita Osborne of Somerset, pledged to Kappa Delta.
The Misses Osborne are the attractive daughters of Mrs. J. M. Weddle.
Weddle Takes Job in Lexington
Miss Helen Weddle, daughter of Dr. Brent Weddle of this city, has accepted a position as stenographer in the office of the Mann Realty Company at Lexington. She assumed her duties last week.
Tonsils No More
Mrs. Harold Cundiff underwent an operation for the removal of her tonsils Monday afternoon at the Somerset General Hospital.
Her many friends are delighted to know that Mrs. Cundiff is improving nicely.
Parsons in Hospital
Mrs. Henry Parsons left Tuesday for the St. Joseph's Infirmary at Lexington where she will undergo a minor operation.
She was accompanied by Mr. Henry Parsons and Mrs. Ernest Parsons.
Record Bowling Score
Ray Orwin, with a score of 365, holds the record for the highest number of points made since the opening of the Somerset Bowling Parlor.
Besides holding the honor of being the highest scorer, Mr. Orwin now proudly wears the Stetson hat given by this popular firm to the winner in the contest last week.
Will Attend Funeral
Norman I. Taylor of Burnside, brother of Capt. Phillip Taylor, who died several weeks ago from pneumonia contracted at Port Said, Egypt, will leave the last of this week to attend the burial of Captain Taylor, whose body will be interred at Norfold, Va.
Locked Gear Causes Wreck
Slight damage was done to the car and fortunately the occupants, Tom Reid and Delbert Noel, were only shaken up a bit Sunday when the steering gear locked and threw the car across the road, landing it on the side of an embankment.
The accident occurred south of Somerset at Messrs. Reid and Noel were returning from Burnside.
Cafeteria Lunch
The high school Parent-Teacher Association will serve a cafeteria lunch Wednesday from 11 to 1:30 o'clock in the Fix-Rite Dry Co. Cleaning Room, opposite Franks Service Station.
Come and help your school. The following will compose the menu: Baked ham, meat loaf, baked beans, fruit salad, potato salad, dressed eggs, pie, rolls, milk, coffee, butter and ice cream cones.
Many with Flu
Among those reported to the Commonwealth this morning as the latest victims of influenza are: Mrs. S. A. Elvins, D. E. Denton, E. E. Pannell and Bernard Hines.
Ferguson Wins Big
The Ferguson basketball team traveled to Whitley City last Friday night and defeated the McCreary County lads 48-9.
Vola Dykes of the Ferguson team made 17 of the 48 points. This was Dykes' first appearance in a game this year.
Left Knee Fractured
Lewis Tarter is suffering severe pain from a fractured knee as the result of an accident which occurred near Whitley City.
The car in which he was riding hit a truck that skidded in front of him. Mr. Bell, road engineer, who was with Mr. Tarter at the time, had two broken ribs.
Five Break Jail
Five prisoners who were thought by their keepers to be safely tucked away in the county jail made a daring escape sometime in the early hours this morning.
They sawed their way out of the cells and gained their freedom through a window. When officers made their usual rounds in the night all was quiet and no sign of disturbance was detected.
Those who released themselves were Ted Howard, Alonzo Yancy, Howard Denham, Lester Rambo and Leonard Trimble.
Commented
