Being a part of the local First Presbyterian Church for most of my life, it is always a treat to visit different churches and see different types of religions. Over the past several years, I’ve had the privilege of visiting Woodstock Baptist Church several times with my wife and her family.
However, this past Sunday, I attended my first-ever service at the local Pleasant View Baptist Church – located near the Shopville community.
A small Baptist church features a vaulted ceiling which opens up a solid oak sanctuary. The two sections of pews lead up to the baptism font and a painted countryside mural visible through three arched openings.
The pastor’s pulpit sits in front of the steps leading up to the choir seats. However, the pulpit is only a starting point for Pleasant View Baptist Church pastor Chris Jones’s Sunday morning sermons. Jones, who is affectionately known to his congregation as Brother Chris, makes his way up and down the center isle between the two sections of pews.
Equipped with a remote microphone, Brother Chris seems determined to make direct eye contact and speak personally to every member of his parish. Brother Chris is not only a great orator, with his every-changing tone of voice, but his passion comes out in every word he speaks.
During his 20-minute message on Sunday, Brother Chris’s emotions danced from joyous shouting to tears of sorrow.
And while the congregation of the Pleasant View Baptist Church have grown to love and look forward to his Sunday messages, they also look forward to church member Justin ‘Bubba’ Whitaker’s rendition of his favorite song, ‘I Can Only Imagine’.
As if enough wasn’t already packed into Pleasant View’s Sunday morning service, most of the congregation wandered off to the side hallway of the sanctuary for a special interactive presentation. Called the ‘Poster Board Ministry Method’, youth leader couple Ryan and Wendy Price thought about all of God’s miracles that have happened in most their church members’ lives and how they could express that to the entire congregation. Knowing how difficult it would be for members of the church to stand up in front of the congregation and give testimony, they had to come up with an easier way for them to communicate.
So instead of making them publicly talk about the struggles and the miracles in their own lives, they we all asked to write down their personal testimonies on a poster board. One by one, church members of all ages stood silently in front of the sanctuary with their poster boards held high above their heads for everyone to witness. Some written testimonies were short and to the point, while others were lengthy and filled both sides of the poster board.
Each poster board gave personal accounts of their personal life struggles and how God answered their prayers with a Miracle.
Most of the poster board messages were emotional to their holders and their families. However, all of the written testimonies seem to be especially emotional to Brother Chris Jones, who had lengthy embraces with several individuals after the poster board testimonials.
As we walked out of Pleasant View Baptist Church on Sunday, our hearts were filled with joy. And as we made our way back home, I paid close attention to the other churches we passed by along our journey from Mark Welborn Road to downtown Somerset.
And it made me wonder what other ‘miracle testimonies’ might have been shared on this Given Sunday?
Contact Steve Cornelius at scornelius@somerset-kentucky.com.
