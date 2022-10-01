Years ago, one sign of fall in Kentucky was a basket of walnuts or hickory nuts along with a handy hammer and nut picks. Anyone with spare time in the evening was expected to crack the shells and pick out nutmeats to prepare for holiday baking. Today, nuts usually are shelled and prepackaged. They require less work, but they still provide a tasty addition to fall foods.
Many nut trees grow well in Kentucky. Northern pecans, black walnuts, hickory nuts, hardy Persian (English) walnuts, American hazelnuts, and Chinese chestnuts all grow well in our state. Several churches, Farm Bureau, and other organizations sale nuts in the fall as a fund raiser project. So, this is the time for nuts.
Here are some tips for preserving the best flavor when storing nuts. Store whole nuts in the shell in a cool dry place for up to six months. Freeze whole nuts for longer storage. Store shelled nuts in the refrigerator for up to one month or in the freezer for up to six months. Shelled nuts should always be stored in tightly covered containers.
Most nuts are high in fiber, Vitamin E, and magnesium. Vitamin E protects the immune system by acting as a powerful antioxidant. Magnesium is a mineral important to many processes in the body. Nuts are low in saturated fat but high in unsaturated fats. Even though unsaturated fats are healthier than saturated fats, they still contain a lot of calories. Nutrition experts recommend substituting nuts for other fats or protein in your eating plan. One way to do that is to have a smaller portion of meat and add a serving of nuts.
While nuts may add many nutrients to an eating plan, they are a big concern for those with allergies. So read recipes and ingredient labels carefully if you have a nut allergy or cook for someone who does.
Try this fun recipe for a lightly sweet snack that contains nuts.
Popcorn Monster Mash
8 cups plain popped popcorn (1/2 cup unpopped)2 cups old-fashioned oats1/2 cup chopped walnuts1/2 cup raisins1/3 cup honey1/3 cup packed brown sugar1/4 teaspoon salt
Pop the popcorn and set aside in a large mixing bowl.
Add oats, walnuts, and raisins to the popcorn.In a small saucepan on medium heat, add honey, brown sugar, and salt. Bring to a boil and stir until all the sugar is dissolved.Pour the sugar-honey mixture over the popcorn mixture and fold in using a spatula until everything is covered.Oil a 9-by-13 baking pan and press the popcorn mixture firmly into the pan.Refrigerate covered for at least an hour before cutting into squares.
Note: You can also roll into balls instead of making bars.
This recipe makes 20 servings. Per serving: 110 calories, 2.5 g fat, 30 mg sodium, 2 g fiber, 7 g added sugar, 2 g protein. Recipe Source: Jean Najor, Senior Extension Associate
Last week the amount of mustard was left out of the recipe. That is why it is given again this week. If you do not have our NEP Calendar full of recipes, please call or come by the office and pick one up free.
Honey Mustard Chicken Tenders
1/3 cup low-fat Mayonnaise
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons mustard, any kind)
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon pepper
Salt to taste
1 ½ pounds boneless chicken cut into strips
or chicken tenders
2 cups panko breadcrumbs
Cooking spray
Combine mayonnaise, honey, mustard, garlic powder, paprika, and pepper in a large bowl. Trim any fat off chicken. Add individual chicken pieces into sauce bowl, turning pieces over to coat all sides with sauce. Refrigerate chicken for 30 minutes or more. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly coat a baking pan with cooking spray. Place breadcrumbs in zip lock bag. Coat chicken one piece at a time, and place on baking pan. Bake for 15 minutes. Turn chicken over. Bake for 10 more minutes or until done. Store leftovers in the refrigerator within 2 hours.
Thank you to all our friends and neighbors who made our Ovarian Luncheon a big, big success. Our goal of serving 500 bag lunches was attained. We are so appreciative of all the donations made to the homemakers to support the Ovarian Cancer program and those who chose to have lunch with us.
We welcome you to join or renew your Pulaski Homemaker Dues. Yearly dues are $12 per year. Mailbox members can pay their dues at the Office. Active homemakers should pay dues to their club treasurer.
The Card-R-Us Club will be having a Card Crop Class on Saturday, October 8, from 10:00 to 4:00 at the Extension Office. The cost is $10 and includes lunch.
Come make the Albert Scarecrow Basket with us on Thursday, October 13, starting at 6:00 p.m. The cost is $26.00.
A “Tree” Painting Class will be held on Saturday, October 15 starting at 1:00 o’clock, at the Extension Office. The cost is $30, and all supplies are provided. You must register and pay in advance.
