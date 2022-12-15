A local family is spreading love and Christmas cheer through tiny, knitted hats and clothing for babies born at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. The Kaminski family of Somerset, including children John (13), Isaiah (9), Anna (8), Daniel (5), and mother, Lucia, recently delivered over 50 of these handmade accessories to moms and babies at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
“All babies born at our hospital receive a warm, knitted hat placed on them shortly after birth in order to help regulate their body temperature,” said Elizabeth Garland, Nurse Manager of Women’s & Children’s Services at Lake Cumberland. “We are so thankful that this family donated all these adorable creations. New families always love to have these types of hats for their newborn babies and are super appreciative of them.”
The Kaminski family has created a large variety of works of art that will be treasured by the families who receive them. These hats will be in many cherished pictures of each baby’s first days which will be kept for years to come, an idea that should make this family very proud.
"My kids loved the idea of doing this project and they created all the hats while I made the dresses,” shared Lucia Kaminski. “It really encourages them and makes them super happy knowing that babies will be wearing their creations. We did this out of love and are working hard to make another delivery of hats soon."
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital welcomes nearly 1,000 new babies into the world each year from all-over South-Central Kentucky and is the primary provider of obstetric and gynecological services in our region. Services include a Level IIB Nursery, onsite pediatric-trained hospitalists from UK HealthCare’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital, experienced nurses and lactation consultants, and access to free breastfeeding and prenatal classes.
For more information about women’s and children’s services at Lake Cumberland, visit Lake CumberlandHospital.com/women-and-children.
ABOUT LAKE CUMBERLAND REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is a 295-bed acute care facility that has served the people of South Central Kentucky since 1976. With more than forty physician specialties and nearly two hundred physicians on staff, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital offers the most comprehensive medical services in the region. In addition to inpatient services, the hospital’s stand-alone outpatient facilities focus on bariatric (weight loss) services, cancer treatment, diagnostic imaging, outpatient surgery, outpatient therapy services, sleep disorders, wound care and hyperbaric medicine, as well as the first Residency Program in the region to provide training to new physicians. LCRH is accredited by The Joint Commission and has been awarded the following specialty certifications: Commission on Cancer certification; The Joint Commission Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Care; Chest Pain Center with PCI from the American College of Cardiology and The Joint Commission Spine Surgery Certification. For more information, visit us online.
