In 1985, Ruby Kelley and Neva Correll were instrumental in bringing the AARP Foundation Tax Counseling for the Elderly program to Somerset. (The foundation is separate from the regular AARP program and provides a variety of services to members and nonmembers.)
Through the years, the program has evolved so that it now is designed to assist low to moderate income persons as well as senior citizens in completing their income tax forms.
Every year, Tax-Aide volunteers help people – free of charge – but we can use more hands in order for the program to be able to continue this much needed service in our community. Are you ready to volunteer? This can be your opportunity to use your skills to make a difference in our community.
As we gear up for next year, we’re looking for compassionate and friendly people to join our team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Volunteers can serve in a variety of roles--in addition to tax preparation assistance; we need client facilitators, technology specialists, managers and interpreters.
We provide training and ongoing support in a welcoming environment. Every level of experience is welcome.
If are ready to volunteer, the most efficient way is to complete The Tax-Aide application online. AARP membership is not required to volunteer, but. In order to complete the application, a Prospective Volunteer must be registered on the AARP.org website. (Creating an AARP.org web account is not the same as requesting AARP Membership.).
If you have questions, need more information, or need assistance registering, you can call 1- 423-724-8445. If a local volunteer isn’t available to answer your question, please leave your name, phone number, and e-mail address and you will be contacted as soon as possible. Please note: a response by telephone will be from 423-724-8445.
