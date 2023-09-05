Habitat for Humanity of Pulaski County is thrilled to extend its heartfelt appreciation to Alton Blakley Ford for their outstanding generosity and support during the Lake Cumberland Half Marathon 2022. This partnership exemplifies a shared commitment to community betterment and has made a significant impact on local housing initiatives.
During a special ceremony, Glenn Proudfoot, Race Director, had the privilege of presenting a prestigious plaque to Paul Hoffman and Al Blakley, distinguished figures at Alton Blakley Ford. The plaque stands as a symbol of gratitude for their invaluable sponsorship, which has played a pivotal role in the marathon's success.
The excitement continues as Alton Blakley Ford proudly announces its return as a Gold Sponsor for the highly anticipated 2023 Half Marathon, scheduled to take place on September 9th. This event promises not only an exhilarating experience for participants but also vital support for addressing the housing needs of the community through Habitat for Humanity.
Enthusiasts and participants are encouraged to save the date and register for the Half Marathon at: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Somerset/thelakecumberlandhalf, joining the cause of strengthening community housing.
Alton Blakley Ford's commitment to community well-being goes beyond the marathon. The dealership invites everyone to participate in the Alton Blakely 5K, dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and scheduled for Oct. 7, 2023. Registration is open at: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Somerset/AltonBlakley5KRunWalk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.