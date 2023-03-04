The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce 2022 Business of the Year Award Winner in the 51-100 Employee Category is The Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships.
A company with deep roots in this region has been selected as the chamber’s 2022 Business of the Year in the 51-100 employee category.
Since 1965, it has been the mission of the Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships to provide exceptional service to their customers. That was the mission of Alton Blakley Sr. when he began selling new Ford vehicles in Downtown Somerset, and it’s still the mission today.
Offering a full lineup of new Ford, Lincoln and Honda vehicles and quality pre-owned vehicles priced for any budget, Alton Blakley is your one stop-shop for sales, service, parts and collision repair on one convenient campus.
Nearing their 58th year in business, Alton Blakley is committed to providing their employees a great work environment with excellent benefits. Many employees have enjoyed long careers with the dealerships. Among Alton Blakley’s team, 34 employees have 10 or more years of service with 4 of those having 40-plus years of service.
Alton Blakley is also extremely passionate about this great community in which we live. This commitment can be seen throughout the county including the Alton E. Blakley Health Sciences Building on the campus of Somerset Community College and the Blakley Aquatic Center inside the Somerset Independent Schools Alumni Center.
You’ll see this commitment in supporting our local school systems and numerous local charitable agencies and organizations that have benefitted from the Blakley family’s generosity.
Alton Blakley has received numerous awards over the years. They are a 3-time honoree of Ford Motor Company’s Chairman’s Award, a four-time honoree of Honda Motor Company’s President’s Award and an honoree of the Lincoln Motor Company’s President’s Award.
Of all the awards and recognition that Alton Blakley has received over the years, the one they are most proud of is the 2012 Ford Motor Company Salute To Dealers Award. This award recognized 6 dealer principals worldwide “for their unparalleled kindness, generosity and commitment to their communities.”
Alton Blakley is excited to announce the recent opening of their brand-new powersports dealership, Lake Cumberland Motorsports, which features Honda and Polaris products. They look forward to bringing the same commitments into the powersports industry that they’ve been providing in the automotive industry.
