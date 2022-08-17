When covering meetings dealing with bone-dry subjects like numbers and government protocol, one looks for the human element in the midst of it all to find the meat of the issue.
One thing that you find is that there are two types of people. One type of person enjoys this sort of thing: rules, procedures, meetings, the order of it all. I am not this kind of person.
I am the other kind: the kind who wants to get things done as quickly and efficiently as possible. No fuss, no muss. Whatever needs to get done, just get it done — smarter, not harder.
I feel like this was the conflict on display at the last meeting of the Pulaski County Fiscal Court, which had to choose between the two approaches. I believe they made the wrong choice.
Don’t get me wrong: I think there is value in both types of people. They balance each other out. Those who focus on the rules help tame the potential for chaos; those who value “quick and efficient” approach help cut down on the binding effect of red tape. Probably neither could function quite as well without the other.
But ultimately, one side or the other tends to win out. That was the case last Tuesday, when the court considered purchase orders for needed equipment on Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT) trucks. Apparently, some of the work was done before the purchase orders were submitted. and from the state’s standpoint, that’s a no-no.
SRT Chief Doug Baker suggested some difficulties in communication, but ultimately took ownership of the problem and apologized for it. He was supposed to have known how to go about the process, and didn’t do it the technically correct way. That’s a totally fair criticism.
And it was fair of Treasurer Joan Isaacs to point that out. It’s her job to deal with these kinds of things, and she does it very, very well. She’s the one cleaning up the mess here, from the paperwork standpoint.
I’m not sure Baker was treated fairly by Magistrate Mark Ranshaw. Baker has served this county faithfully for more than two decades, leading his team into some of the most potentially dangerous situations first responders can enter. He’s deserving of respect, and Ranshaw responded to him by asking him how long he’s been doing this and reminding him that it was already explained to him what had to be done.
I felt like Ranshaw treated Baker like a child, and frankly, Baker deserved more respect than that, man-to-man. I sincerely wish Ranshaw hadn’t taken that approach. But in his defense, Ranshaw was legitimately concerned about following the rules, and how the county’s next audit would take a hit, having to reflect that the rules weren’t followed in this case. Clearly, that’s what Ranshaw values — the “by-the-book” approach. As I said, there’s certainly a place for that mindset.
But Judge-Executive Steve Kelley took the other approach, and came up with what I thought was the appropriate response to the problem: Go ahead and approve the purchases. Let the audit take the hit. It will just reflect back on him, and he’s a lame duck judge anyway. The important thing, he noted, was making sure SRT has what they need.
It was a refreshing moment in the typically self-centered world of politics, where elected officials are often more concerned with guarding their reputation and looking good to the masses than doing the right thing. Kelley’s rep has taken its share of hits in his time at the helm of county government for issues that I won’t rehash in this space. Collectively, they probably caused his loss in last May’s Primary to Marshall Todd. The damage is done.
I suspect that the other type of person, the one more concerned about doing things by the rules, is concerned with being a good steward of the public’s money (though in this case, it was insurance money compensating SRT for the losses they suffered in last year’s headquarters fire). An admirable goal, but as a taxpayer, this is the kind of thing I don’t really care about much.
Way I see it, if you really want to be good stewards of my money, let me keep it. Don’t take it from me in the first place. That’s what I’d prefer. But if you must — as taxes, like death, are apparently inevitable — all I really ask is that you don’t do anything really horrific with it, and instead use it for things that might actually improve my everyday quality of life. Same goes for insurance money, or anything else.
Speaking as a citizen, I honestly couldn’t give a flying flip what an audit says about some mishandled purchase order. Doesn’t even begin to move the needle for me. I would, however, like to have an SRT team that’s fully equipped and capable of saving my life if, say, we had a massive hazardous chemical leak tomorrow. So it’s much more important to get SRT what they need than to worry about a bad audit.
That’s what Kelley was proposing. Instead, the court chose to table the issue for another two weeks to better figure out how to handle the problem.
I can tell you how to handle it — just get SRT their equipment already. Pronto. Immediately. Now.
Again, I don’t blame Isaacs. It’s her job to count the beans and make sure they all line up right. It’s also her job to present the problem to the court and let them decide how to proceed.
I do think, however, that it was wrong not to take Kelley up on his offer to take the blame when the next audit comes out, and just get. It. Done. Already.
Now, SRT’s rebuilding process has been delayed further — and that doesn’t help anybody in any practical way.
Rules and procedures aren’t inherently bad things. But sometimes they just get in the way of getting stuff done. The wise person has to weigh the impact of the one approach against the other, and decide what’s best.
I say, readily available SRT equipment beats cleaner audit. Apparently, the magistrates felt differently. We’ll just have to agree to disagree on this one — but like I said, it takes both kinds of people to make the world go ‘round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.