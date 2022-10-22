United Cumberland Bank welcomes Anne Montgomery as Assistant VP of Mortgage Lending for their Somerset branch location. Anne is a lifelong resident of Pulaski County with over six years of experience in residential lending with Republic State Mortgage. Anne also has over a decade of experience in real estate.
“You have options. My job is to educate you on every one of those options, and make sure you understand the type of loan that is best for you,” said Anne when asked about her process for finding the right loan for a customer. “It’s a very personal experience. I learn you!”
In her new role at UCB, Anne will be focusing on mortgages and residential home loans. This includes all in-house UCB loan products plus government loan options such as USDA, FHA, and VA.
UCB also welcomes aboard Leslie Cummins as Assistant Loan Processor. Leslie has over 4 years of experience in loan processing as well as real estate and will be a tremendous asset providing administrative support to Matt Salmons and Anne Montgomery.
“It all comes down to relationships,” says Leslie. “When a customer leaves happy, I know I’ve done my job.”
Leslie will play a key role in making each commercial and residential loan application a smoother and more efficient process for UCB customers.
UCB also welcomes James England as Marketing Director. Prior to joining UCB, James was an Account Executive in Somerset with Forcht Broadcasting for nearly five years specializing in audio and video production.
“Speed is the new big. If I can help UCB produce and share up-to-date, relevant, and informative content faster, more people are going to consider UCB.”
To reach out to our Somerset team, call our Somerset branch location at (606) 492-1800 or go by in person at 2568 South Highway 27 at stoplight 16A across from Kroger South.
