69 YEARS AGO
JUNE 4, 1953
Nancy child killed
Patricia Ann McLin, 10, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lucien McLin of Nancy, was killed Friday in a car wreck in Dayton, Ohio.
The girl was killed when a car, driven by her brother, Varl, 18, drove into the path of a truck.
The brother suffered numerous injuries and is aid to be in good condition.
The pair had started for Nancy to visit their parents.
They had been staying with their grandmother, Mrs. Sally Pyles, and an aunt, Mrs. Harold Beshears of Dayton.
Other survivors are a sister, Betty Jean, four brothers, Birl D,, Donald, Garry and Jerry, all of Nancy.
New agriculture agent
Varen Campbell, a 1953 graduate of Berea College, has succeeded S. H. Phillips as assistant agricultural agent for Pulaski County.
Mr. Phillips, who came here a year ago from Harlan County, where he was county agent for four years, is going to the University of Kentucky where he will become a field agent in agronomy.
Mr. Campbell is from Letcher County where he taught school for one year.
Mr. and Mrs. Campbell will reside at 300 Vine Street in Somerset.
Rev. Parks improved
The Rev. John Parks, minister of the Presbyterian Church, was reported as much improved today. He has been a patient at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
Off to Virgin Islands
Wilbur Albertson, owner of Albertson’s Sales & Service, has won an all-expense paid trip to the Virgin Islands in a national sales contest sponsored by Admiral Corporation.
Off to burn house
Fire Chief John Collins and fireman Kenneth Stringer will attend Kentucky’s annual fire school in Lexington. Highlight of the school will be the burning of a five-room house on Midland Avenue.
Cutting a Square deal
Circuit Judge R. C. Tartar was the principle speaker at a ceremony marking the opening of Somerset’s Tourist Information booth in the center of Fountain Square.
Jesse E. Wilson, chairman of the Kiwanis committee in charge of the project, announced that Somerset City Council had agreed to allow tourists to park on the west side of the Square while visiting thr booth.
Anti-fly campaign
A survey and inspection of all public restrooms in the county has been completed by the County Health Department as part of an anti-fly campaign . The inspection was authorized by the Somerset Woman’s Club. Health Dept. officials said now is the time to clean up places that are breeding grounds for flies carrying the polio disease.
Summer sandals
Come pick out your pair of Acrobat summer sandals at Jack N’ Jill Shop. $2.95 to $4.95.
“Termite” teriffic
Douglass “Termite” Massey of Somerset has been honored as the first four-letter athlete in 20 years at Berea College. The former star athlete at Somerset High is a junior at Berea. He has lettered this year in basketball, baseball, cross country and track.
Whetstone speaker
The Rev. Clifford Randall will give the annual memorial service at Whetstone Baptist Church.
Come bid and buy
Choice building lots to sell at auction in Bursell Subdivision, located on new Highway 27, just outside the city limits of Somerset.
JUNE 11, 1953
War hero
Major Vermont Garrison of Mt. Victory and Tulsa, Oklahoma became the 32nd ace of the Korean War when he sent his fifth MIG crashing into a North Korean hillside in a fight between four sabres and 10 MIG’s, as other pilots downed seven MIG’s.
His five confirmed MIG kills were in addition to 11 enemy planes he shot down over Europe in World War 2.
Gover wounded
The War Department notified Mr. and Mrs. John W. Gover of Elihu that their son, Sgt. Donald W. Gover, was wounded in action in Korea, receiving wounds of the lower left leg and left arm in heavy mortar fire. He has been awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Bronze Star.
4-H Week
Ten members of Pulaski County 4 H clubs are among more than 1,200 boys and girls, agricultural and home demonstration agents attending the 30th annual4 -H Week at the University of Kentucky.
Delegates from Pulaski County are Tommy Smith and J. W. Grabeel, Science Hill; Frank Burkett, Roy Delk, and C.T. Schoolcraft, Cedar Point; G. W. Halcomb, Cundiff; Larry Norfleet, Cedar Point; Fredda Short, Waynesburg; Kay Correll, Oak Hill; and Gay Jewell Gibson, Quinton..
Gift for Tarter
Col. Jerome Tarter, a native of Pulaski County and commander of Fairford Air Force Base, received a gift of three watermelons from Capt. A. M. Willoughbby, Union Point, Georgia, pilot of one of three B-47 Stratojet bombers which made a record-breaking United States to England flight Friday.
Poultry in motion
Plans for the annual picnic in July will be made by the Pulaski County Poultry Club in a meeting tonight at the R.E.A. building. A farm movie will also be shown.
Loud and clear TV
WAVE is now on new channel No. 3, which means good TV reception every day for Somerset and vicinity. Make your next TV a 21-inch Admiral. Only $269.95 at Albertson’s Radio Shop, 105 West Mt. Vernon Street.
Glenwood Baptist dedication
Dedication service for the Glenwood Baptist Church at Pulaski is set for Sunday. Rev. Silas New will be delivering special sermons in the morning and afternoon.
Good deal
Scott County catsup is 25 cents for two 14-ounce bottles at A & P.
Thanks for coming
Raymond L. Edwards, owner of Family Drive-In Theatre, thanks patrons for their business over the past three years.
On big screen
Now showing at Lakeview Drive-In Theatre, Don’t bother to Knock and Stage to Tucson.
Make him happy
The home of Clint Canada, 911 North Main Street, will be sold at auction on June 18. “Come to the sale with a smile and make this good man happy by paying him the price this property is worth,”
Central School Honor Roll
Grade five-John Birdwell, John Tom Crockett, James Dills, Wayne Massey, Freddy Niekirk, Joe Allen Newell, Gary Phelps, Larry Shell, Ronald Wilson, Mary Ann Cornett, Carole Raye Cundiff, Mary Bell Early, Anne Gooch, Nancy Hale, Melinda Hines, Mary Elizabeth Jones, Linda Land, Helen Sue Meadows, Joanne Robinette, Betty Wilson, Jane Woodall, Judy Woodall, Patsy Baker, Betty Bateman, Linda Catron, Gwendolyn Davies, Phyllis Dykes, Joyce Ann Dye, Billie Jean Hale, Marlene Hamm, Sue Ledford, Dorothy Moore, Rebecca Newell, Janet Sue Richardson, Judy Weddle, Jamie Wilson, Sammy Beasley, David Bodie, Bill Cain, Eddie Hines, David Paisley, Betty Burris, Patricia Gill, Annellen Harter, Margaret Stringer, Margaret Vanhook, Gerald Childers, Thomas Hall, Howard Hines.
Grade six- Eddie Brinegar, Ronnie Christopher, Jerry Edwards, James Fred Hines, Pete Lancaster, John Roberts, Robert Southerland, S. M. Wilson, Phillip Hulsey, Freda Creekmore, Ruth Carolyn Denton, Karen Hoffman, Doris Jean Phelps, Marcia Robinson, Donna Shelton, Jeanne Sherman, Emily Spear, Marie Tibbals, Patricia Evans, Helen Hudson, Mary L. Alexander, Linda Biers, Sonja Cinnamon, Connie Cummins, Jolly Hardin, Julia Lynn Judy, Dorothy Robins, Barbara Todd, Stanley Anderson, David Aurand, David Denton, James W. Hines, James I. Hines, Kenny Jones, Douglass Losey, Billy Mauney, Kyle Wallace, John Withers.
Grade seven,- James Viers, Wade Cain, Norman Gover, Paula Grear, Bobby Joe McMahan, Joyce Jones, Elizabeth Johnson, Nancy Leigh, Lois Murphy, Gaynell Shearer, Betty Tartar, Brenda Watkins, Lawrence Jackson, Joe Rudd, Tommy Tompkins, Patty Caldwell, Linda Wilson, Barbara Faulkner, Dan Bray, Kenney Creekmore, Lee Edwards, Glenn Gover, David Graybeal, Eddy Ledford, Edward McKinney, Johnny Miller, Tommy Nichols, Joyce Garner, Louisa Green, Sue Hines, Mary Hayes Inman, Carolyn Jones, Judy Newell, Vicky Ritter, Ann Strunk, Nancy Waddle, Gloria Wilson.
Grade eight-Thomas Adams, Robert Davies, James Dykes, Allen Holden, Richard Palmer, Lawrence Simpson, Samuel Tweedy, Regina Dick, Ruby Fuller, Doris Godby, Sandrella Hail, Mary Elizabeth Jesse, Patricia Mills, Janet Warren, Myrna Wilson, Calvin Aker, John Parker Denton, Jim Tom Holt, Joe Milton Jones, Allen Mitchell, Edward Newton, Hubert Byron Vaughn, Leeane Baisley, Nancy Barnett, Nancy Jan Beasley, Patsy Ann Brown, Suzanne Gragg, Jo Agnes Jones, Tonne Lynn Lanham, Joan Matthews, Barbara Ann Russell, Patricia Sumner, Betty Lou Wilkerson, Glenda Wilson.
Commented
